Cruiser Car Show and Street Fair-Rapid City

Sep 30, 2023

Saturday nights have never been so cool! Classic cars will roll into the Downtown in the early afternoon and stay to show off their rides until the stars come out. While you stroll the streets checking out the custom creations, don't forget to cast a vote for your favorite. Shop the swap meet, spend some time in the Kidz Zone, and grab something to eat from one of our delicious downtown restaurants or street vendors. End the night with a free concert.