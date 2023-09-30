Share |

Cruiser Car Show and Street Fair-Rapid City

Sep 30, 2023

Saturday nights have never been so cool! Classic cars will roll into the Downtown in the early afternoon and stay to show off their rides until the stars come out. While you stroll the streets checking out the custom creations, don't forget to cast a vote for your favorite. Shop the swap meet, spend some time in the Kidz Zone, and grab something to eat from one of our delicious downtown restaurants or street vendors. End the night with a free concert.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com

All Dates:
Sep 30, 2023

Saturday nights have never been so cool! Classic cars will roll into the Downtown in the early afternoon and stay to show off their rides until the stars come out. While you stroll the streets checking out the custom creations, don't forget to cast a vote for your favorite. Shop the swap meet, spend some time in the Kidz Zone, and grab something to eat from one of our delicious downtown restaurants ...
Main Street Square
Main Street Square 57701 512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable