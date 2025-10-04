Cruiser Car Show - Rapid City
Oct 4, 2025
Saturday nights have never been so cool! Classic cars will roll into the Downtown in the early afternoon and stay to show off their rides until the stars come out. While you stroll the streets checking out the custom creations, don't forget to cast a vote for your favorite. Shop the swap meet, spend some time in the Kidz Zone, and grab something to eat from one of our delicious downtown restaurants or street vendors.
Classic cars, street vendors and food.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com
All Dates:
Oct 4, 2025
