Cruisin' Classic Car Show
Jul 17, 2022 10:00 am
Love classic cars? Join us in Webster for the Cruisin' Classic Car Show July 17!
Registration begins at 10:00am. Trophies will be awarded at 3:00pm. Coffee, rolls and lunch will be available onsite.
|Location:
|Museum of Wildlife, Science & Industry
|Map:
|760 West US Hwy 12 Webster, SD 57274
|Phone:
|605-237-1308
|Website:
|https://sdmuseum.org/
All Dates:
Jul 17, 2022 10:00 am
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.