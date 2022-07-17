Share |

Cruisin' Classic Car Show

Jul 17, 2022 10:00 am

Love classic cars?  Join us in Webster for the Cruisin' Classic Car Show July 17!

Registration begins at 10:00am.  Trophies will be awarded at 3:00pm.  Coffee, rolls and lunch will be available onsite.

 


Location:   Museum of Wildlife, Science & Industry
Map:   760 West US Hwy 12 Webster, SD 57274
Phone:   605-237-1308
Website:   https://sdmuseum.org/

