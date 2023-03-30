Cultural Expo 2023
Mar 30, 2023
Celebrate international diversity through displays, entertainment and food.
|Location:
|Ivanhoe International Center Surbeck Student Center
|Map:
|501 E. Saint Joseph St. Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-6884
|Email:
|international@sdsmt.edu
|Website:
|https://www.sdsmt.edu/CulturalExpo/
All Dates:
Mar 30, 2023
Apr 1, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.