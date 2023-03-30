Share |

Cultural Expo 2023

Apr 1, 2023

Celebrate international diversity through displays, entertainment and food.


Location:   Ivanhoe International Center Surbeck Student Center
Map:   501 E. Saint Joseph St. Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-6884
Email:   international@sdsmt.edu
Website:   https://www.sdsmt.edu/CulturalExpo/

All Dates:
Mar 30, 2023
Apr 1, 2023

