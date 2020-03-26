Cultural Expo - Rapid City
Mar 26, 2020
Celebrating international diversity through exhibits, entertainment and food.
Thursday - open to schools only, Saturday, from 10:30 - 2:30. $8 to sample foods.
|Location:
|Surbeck Center Ballroom, South Dakota School of Mines
|Map:
|501 E St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-6884
|Website:
|http://www.sdsmt.edu/CulturalExpo/
All Dates:
Mar 28, 2020
