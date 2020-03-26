Share |

Cultural Expo - Rapid City

Mar 26, 2020

Celebrating international diversity through exhibits, entertainment and food.

Thursday - open to schools only, Saturday, from 10:30 - 2:30. $8 to sample foods.


Location:   Surbeck Center Ballroom, South Dakota School of Mines
Map:   501 E St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-6884
Website:   http://www.sdsmt.edu/CulturalExpo/

