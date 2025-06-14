Custer Fine Artists Festival - Custer
Jun 14, 2025 - Jun 15, 2025
The Custer Fine Artists Festival is celebrating it’s first year and hopefully it will continue over the next many years. This event is being supported by Deep Creek Art Gallery, the Custer Chronicle and the Custer Area Arts Council. Twenty local and out of state artists are committed to exhibiting and selling their works at this outdoor festival. The Custer Fine Artists Festival is being held on private property right in downtown Custer adjacent to French Creek on Saturday June 14 and Sunday June 15 10-5 each day.
This event is a fine art festival focused on the participating artists, with no commercial exhibits.
Fee: $Free
|Downtown Custer at 6th and Washington Street
|6th and Washington Street, Custer SD 57730
|312-505-4592
|deepcreekart@yahoo.com
Jun 14, 2025 - Jun 15, 2025 10 - 5 each day
