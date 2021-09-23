Custer State Park Buffalo Round-Up & Arts Festival
Sep 23, 2021 - Sep 25, 2021
Experience the excitement and feel the thunder of 1,300 sets of hooves as riders corral the largest animal in North American. After the round-up, stop by the State Game Lodge, where up to 150 vendors showcase hand-made arts and crafts. Join the herd and come out for this three-day celebration of Western and Native American culture.
|Location:
|Custer State Park
|Map:
|13438 US Hwy 16A, Custer SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-225-4515
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/userdocs/docs/arts-festival-2021.pdf
All Dates:
Feel the Thunder!
