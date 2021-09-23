Share |

Custer State Park Buffalo Round-Up & Arts Festival

Sep 23, 2021 - Sep 25, 2021

Experience the excitement and feel the thunder of 1,300 sets of hooves as riders corral the largest animal in North American.  After the round-up, stop by the State Game Lodge, where up to 150 vendors showcase hand-made arts and crafts.  Join the herd and come out for this three-day celebration of Western and Native American culture.


Location:   Custer State Park
Map:   13438 US Hwy 16A, Custer SD 57730
Phone:   605-225-4515
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/userdocs/docs/arts-festival-2021.pdf

All Dates:
Feel the Thunder!

 

