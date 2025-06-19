Czech Days - Tabor

Jun 19, 2025 - Jun 21, 2025

The two words are synonymous with fun, music entertainment, dancing, and traditional Czech foods. The celebration has kept alive the heritage of the early founders of the little South Dakota community who came to Tabor from Czechoslovakia as early as 1869.

What started out to be a small community celebration has grown into an attraction that draws literally thousands of people each year. The little town of 400 people and the surrounding rural community has attracted as many as 10,000 people to Czech Days.

This 2025, events will include the annual parades, baseball, fireworks, music, Bohemian tractor pull, craft fair, quilt show, carnival, dancing, craft workshops, queen pageant, kids' pedal tractor pull and Czech heritage reenactments.