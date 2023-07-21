Share |

"Czech Your Heritage" - Rapid CIty

Jul 21, 2023 - Jul 22, 2023

Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills
July 21 and 22 at 7 PM
Featuring world-class musicians from major orchestras across the U.S. Join us for a great evening of music featuring Smetana, El Dorado by Mozetich, and Dvorak's Dumky Trio.
More info. at: https://www.cmfbh.org/holiday-gift.html

 

Fee: $25 Adult, $5 Student


Location:   Journey Museum and Learning Center
Map:   222 New York St., Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605 394-6923
Email:   music@cmfbh.org
Website:   http://www.cmfbh.org

All Dates:
Jul 21, 2023 - Jul 22, 2023 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Grammy awarded musicians performing works from Smetana to Dvorak's famous Dumky Trio.

Journey Museum and Learning Center
