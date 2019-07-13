Share |

Daddy Long Legs - Lake City

Jul 26, 2019 7:30 pm

This heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor has charmed audiences of all ages. Based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire, this off-Broadway hit will delight you with its clever story, soaring melodies and captivating performances!


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Baraks
Map:   11907 434th Ave., Lake City, SD
Phone:   605-467-3247

All Dates:
Jul 13, 2019 7:30 pm
Jul 19, 2019 7:30 pm
Jul 21, 2019 2:00 pm
Jul 26, 2019 7:30 pm

Northern Fort Playhouse performance.

