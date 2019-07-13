Daddy Long Legs - Lake City
Jul 26, 2019 7:30 pm
This heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor has charmed audiences of all ages. Based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire, this off-Broadway hit will delight you with its clever story, soaring melodies and captivating performances!
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Baraks
|Map:
|11907 434th Ave., Lake City, SD
|Phone:
|605-467-3247
All Dates:
Jul 13, 2019 7:30 pm
Jul 19, 2019 7:30 pm
Jul 21, 2019 2:00 pm
Jul 26, 2019 7:30 pm
Northern Fort Playhouse performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.