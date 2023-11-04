Share |

Dakota Coffee Festival - Sioux Falls

Nov 4, 2023

Attendees will get to taste samples from every participating café and roaster from around the region. Coffee goers can visit and learn from experts in the industry and gather with others to celebrate all things coffee and tea! The Community Outreach is raising funds for programs that provide housing, transportation, and utility assistance, as well as mentoring programs that provide financial literacy education.

 


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:   1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-7288

All Dates:
Nov 4, 2023

Attendees will get to taste samples from every participating café and roaster from around the region. Coffee goers can visit and learn from experts in the industry and gather with others to celebrate all things coffee and tea! The Community Outreach is raising funds for programs that provide housing, transportation, and utility assistance, as well as mentoring programs that provide financial ...
Sioux Falls Convention Center
Sioux Falls Convention Center 57104 1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable