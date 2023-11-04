Dakota Coffee Festival - Sioux Falls
Nov 4, 2023
Attendees will get to taste samples from every participating café and roaster from around the region. Coffee goers can visit and learn from experts in the industry and gather with others to celebrate all things coffee and tea! The Community Outreach is raising funds for programs that provide housing, transportation, and utility assistance, as well as mentoring programs that provide financial literacy education.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-7288
All Dates:
