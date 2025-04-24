Dakota Conference - Sioux Falls
Apr 24, 2025 - Apr 25, 2025
The two-day annual Dakota Conference on the Northern Plains is a humanities-based public affairs program of the Center for Western Studies (CWS) that explores topics specific to the region in their historical and cultural contexts. Several noted historians have addressed the conference, but non-academic presenters are equally welcome. Conference organizers always seek the participation of Native peoples. The Dakota Conference is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Professional and amateur historians present research around the theme "Settling and Resettling the Plains"
|Location:
|CWS Fantle Building - Augustana University campus
|Map:
|2121 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-0770
|Website:
|https://www.augie.edu/center-western-studies/events/
All Dates:
