Share |

"Dakota Daughters" - Spearfish

Feb 29, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Join us on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM for our Speaker Series: “Dakota Daughters”: Wounded Knee – Three Women, Three Cultures, Three Stories. Featuring: Joyce Jefferson and Friends. Suggested Donation: $5 at the door.

 

Fee: $Suggested Donation: $5 at the door.


Location:   Bruce Miller Theater
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
Feb 29, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Join us on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM for our Speaker Series: “Dakota Daughters”: Wounded Knee – Three Women, Three Cultures, Three Stories. Featuring: Joyce Jefferson and Friends. Suggested Donation: $5 at the door.   Fee: $Suggested Donation: $5 at the door.
Bruce Miller Theater
Bruce Miller Theater 57783 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable