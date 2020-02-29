"Dakota Daughters" - Spearfish
Feb 29, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Join us on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM for our Speaker Series: “Dakota Daughters”: Wounded Knee – Three Women, Three Cultures, Three Stories. Featuring: Joyce Jefferson and Friends. Suggested Donation: $5 at the door.
Fee: $Suggested Donation: $5 at the door.
|Location:
|Bruce Miller Theater
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
Feb 29, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.