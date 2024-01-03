Share |

Dakota Farm Show - Vermillion

Jan 3, 2024 - Jan 5, 2024

The Dakota Farm Show will once again kick of the new year showcasing hundreds of exhibitors representing over 1,000 agricultural products and services, all inside the temperature-controlled USD DakotaDome.  Join thousands of agricultural producers from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota to review the latest farm technology focused on improving yields, reducing costs, and managing risk.

Location:   USD DakotaDome
Map:   1101 N Dakota St, Vermillion, SD 57069
All Dates:
