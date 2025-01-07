Dakota Farm Show - Vermillion
Jan 7, 2025 - Jan 9, 2025
The Dakota Farm Show will once again kick of the new year showcasing hundreds of exhibitors representing over 1,000 agricultural products and services, all inside the temperature-controlled USD DakotaDome. Join thousands of agricultural producers from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota to review the latest farm technology focused on improving yields, reducing costs, and managing risk.
dakotafarmshow.com
|Location:
|USD DakotaDome
|Map:
|1101 N Dakota St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|507-437-7969
All Dates:
