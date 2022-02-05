Share |

Dakota Territory Gun Collection Association Gun Show

Feb 5, 2022 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

look-buy-sell-trade

$10 admission

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association (DTGCA) hosts fifteen gunshows throughout North and South Dakota. Shows are organized to promote the Second Amendment freedoms for firearms collectors, firearms dealers, hunters, and other firearms enthusiasts. All proceeds are donated to local charities that are firearms related within the Dakotas.


Location:   Dakota Events Center
Map:   720 Lamont Street, Aberdeen
Phone:   605-731-9154
Website:   https://www.dtgca.org/

All Dates:
Feb 5, 2022 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 6, 2022 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

