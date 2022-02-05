Dakota Territory Gun Collection Association Gun Show
Feb 6, 2022 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
look-buy-sell-trade
$10 admission
The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association (DTGCA) hosts fifteen gunshows throughout North and South Dakota. Shows are organized to promote the Second Amendment freedoms for firearms collectors, firearms dealers, hunters, and other firearms enthusiasts. All proceeds are donated to local charities that are firearms related within the Dakotas.
|Location:
|Dakota Events Center
|Map:
|720 Lamont Street, Aberdeen
|Phone:
|605-731-9154
|Website:
|https://www.dtgca.org/
All Dates:
Feb 5, 2022 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 6, 2022 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.