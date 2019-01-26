Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association Gun Show - Yankton
Jan 26, 2019 - Jan 27, 2019
Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Admission $5.00 per day
|Location:
|National Field Archery Association Headquarters
|Map:
|800 Archery Ln, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-4537
|Website:
|http://www.dtgca.org/gunshows/
All Dates:
Gun show.
