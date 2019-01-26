Share |

Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association Gun Show - Yankton

Jan 26, 2019 - Jan 27, 2019

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Admission $5.00 per day


Location:   National Field Archery Association Headquarters
Map:   800 Archery Ln, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-4537
Website:   http://www.dtgca.org/gunshows/

Gun show.

