Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association - Pierre
Feb 16, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019
Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Admission $5.00 per day.
|Ramkota River Centre
|920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|605-280-2438
