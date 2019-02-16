Share |

Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association - Pierre

Feb 16, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

All DTGCA gun shows
Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Admission $5.00 per day.

Location:   Ramkota River Centre
Map:   920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-280-2438

All Dates:
Feb 16, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

Gun show.

Ramkota River Centre
Ramkota River Centre 57501 920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable