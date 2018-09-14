Dakota Western Heritage Festival - Fort Pierre

Sep 14, 2018 - Sep 16, 2018

A weekend filled with outstanding cowboy music and poetry on our Freedom Stage. Also western artisans and vendors, demonstrations, displays of buggies, wagon and stagecoach, cowboy church and a wagon train/trail ride.

Schedule:

Friday, September 14th One day wagon train and evening steak feed and entertainment



Saturday 9 am to 4pm Cowboy music and poetry, western artisans, demonstrations and vendor



Saturday 7pm Cowboy Concert Tickets will be on sale at later date



Sunday morning 8:30 am Cowboy Church followed by cowboy music and poetry