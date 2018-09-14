Share |

Dakota Western Heritage Festival - Fort Pierre

Sep 14, 2018 - Sep 16, 2018

A weekend filled with outstanding cowboy music and poetry on our Freedom Stage. Also western artisans and vendors, demonstrations, displays of buggies, wagon and stagecoach, cowboy church and a wagon train/trail ride.

Schedule:
Friday, September 14th One day wagon train and evening steak feed and entertainment

Saturday 9 am to 4pm Cowboy music and poetry, western artisans, demonstrations and vendor

Saturday 7pm Cowboy Concert Tickets will be on sale at later date

Sunday morning 8:30 am Cowboy Church followed by cowboy music and poetry 


Location:   The Expo Center
Map:   310 Casey Tibbs Street, Fort Pierre, South Dakota 57532
Phone:   605-280-8938; 605-222-0079
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/DakotaWesternHeritageFestival/

All Dates:
Sep 14, 2018 - Sep 16, 2018

Wagon train, cowboy poetry, music, western artisans and cowboy church.

The Expo Center
The Expo Center 57532 310 Casey Tibbs Street, Fort Pierre, South Dakota 57532

