Dakota Western Heritage Festival - Fort Pierre
Sep 14, 2018 - Sep 16, 2018
A weekend filled with outstanding cowboy music and poetry on our Freedom Stage. Also western artisans and vendors, demonstrations, displays of buggies, wagon and stagecoach, cowboy church and a wagon train/trail ride.
Schedule:
Friday, September 14th One day wagon train and evening steak feed and entertainment
Saturday 9 am to 4pm Cowboy music and poetry, western artisans, demonstrations and vendor
Saturday 7pm Cowboy Concert Tickets will be on sale at later date
Sunday morning 8:30 am Cowboy Church followed by cowboy music and poetry
|Location:
|The Expo Center
|Map:
|310 Casey Tibbs Street, Fort Pierre, South Dakota 57532
|Phone:
|605-280-8938; 605-222-0079
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/DakotaWesternHeritageFestival/
All Dates:
