Dakotafest - Mitchell
Aug 15, 2023 - Aug 17, 2023
Dakota fest is the Norther Plains' premier agriculture show, bringing farmers, ranchers, and great ideas together.
This agriculture show takes place on over 45 acres of land, featuring 500+ companies and exhibitors.
|Location:
|Schlaffman Farm
|Map:
|2300 Spruce Street, Mitchell SD 57301
|Phone:
|800-827-8007
|Email:
|IDEAg@IDEAgGroup.com
|Website:
|http://www.ideaggroup.com/dakotafest
All Dates:
