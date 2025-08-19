Dakotafest - Mitchell

Aug 19, 2025 - Aug 21, 2025

Dakotafest is the Northern Plains' premier agriculture show, bringing farmers, ranchers, and great ideas together. 

This agriculture show takes place on over 45 acres of land, featuring 500+ companies and exhibitors. 


Location:   Schlaffman Farm
Map:   2300 Spruce Street, Mitchell SD 57301
Phone:   800-827-8007
Email:   IDEAg@IDEAgGroup.com
Website:   http://www.ideaggroup.com/dakotafest

All Dates:
Aug 19, 2025 - Aug 21, 2025

Dakotafest is the Northern Plains' premier agriculture show, bringing farmers, ranchers, and great ideas together.  This agriculture show takes place on over 45 acres of land, featuring 500+ companies and exhibitors. 
Schlaffman Farm
Schlaffman Farm 57301 2300 Spruce Street, Mitchell SD 57301

Search All Events By Day

August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable