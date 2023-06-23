Dalesburg Midsummer Festival
Jun 23, 2023
A celebration of Rural & Scandinavian Heritage!
The event will feature a smorgasbord supper, arts and crafts, activities for kids, and the Midsummer pole.
|Location:
|Dalesburg Lutheran Church
|Map:
|30595 University Rd, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-253-2575
|Email:
|ron@dalesburg.org
|Website:
|http://www.dalesburg.org
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.