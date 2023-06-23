Share |

Dalesburg Midsummer Festival

Jun 23, 2023

A celebration of Rural & Scandinavian Heritage!

The event will feature a smorgasbord supper, arts and crafts, activities for kids, and the Midsummer pole.


Location:   Dalesburg Lutheran Church
Map:   30595 University Rd, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-253-2575
Email:   ron@dalesburg.org
Website:   http://www.dalesburg.org

