Dalesburg Midsummer Festival - Vermillion
The 150th Dalesburg Midsummer Festival is a celebration of Scandinavian and rural heritage. Programs at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Smorgasbord supper from 4:30 to 6:30 with miscellaneous eats from 1:00 to closing. Children's activities, Midsummer pole, arts & crafts, etc.
|Location:
|Dalesburg Lutheran Church
|Map:
|30595 University Road, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-253-2575
|Email:
|ron@dalesburg.org
|Website:
|http://www.dalesburg.org
All Dates:
