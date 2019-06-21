Share |

Dalesburg Midsummer Festival - Vermillion

Jun 21, 2019 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The 150th Dalesburg Midsummer Festival is a celebration of Scandinavian and rural heritage. Programs at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Smorgasbord supper from 4:30 to 6:30 with miscellaneous eats from 1:00 to closing. Children's activities, Midsummer pole, arts & crafts, etc. 


Location:   Dalesburg Lutheran Church
Map:   30595 University Road, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-253-2575
Email:   ron@dalesburg.org
Website:   http://www.dalesburg.org

All Dates:
A celebration of Scandinavian and rural heritage.

