Damon Sumner - Rapid City

Jan 30, 2026 - Jan 31, 2026

Damon Sumner brings the laughs with high-energy storytelling, razor-sharp observations, and a charisma that makes you feel like you’ve known him for years. He’s been seen on DryBar, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Don’t Tell Comedy, and heard on SiriusXM with his albums I Know Who I Am and I’m a Professional. Damon’s shared the stage with legends like Iliza and George Wallace, crushed at festivals nationwide, and now he’s here to become your new favorite comic.

MUST BE 21+
NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES, PLEASE CHECK ORDER BEFORE CONFIRMING


Location:   West River Comedy Club
Map:   632 1/2 St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Damon Sumner brings the laughs with high-energy storytelling, razor-sharp observations, and a charisma that makes you feel like you've known him for years. He's been seen on DryBar, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Don't Tell Comedy, and heard on SiriusXM with his albums I Know Who I Am and I'm a Professional. Damon's shared the stage with legends like Iliza and
