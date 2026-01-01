Damon Sumner - Rapid City
Jan 30, 2026 - Jan 31, 2026
Damon Sumner brings the laughs with high-energy storytelling, razor-sharp observations, and a charisma that makes you feel like you’ve known him for years. He’s been seen on DryBar, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Don’t Tell Comedy, and heard on SiriusXM with his albums I Know Who I Am and I’m a Professional. Damon’s shared the stage with legends like Iliza and George Wallace, crushed at festivals nationwide, and now he’s here to become your new favorite comic.
MUST BE 21+
NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES, PLEASE CHECK ORDER BEFORE CONFIRMING
|Location:
|West River Comedy Club
|Map:
|632 1/2 St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
All Dates:
