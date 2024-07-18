Danish Days - Viborg
Jul 18, 2024 - Jul 21, 2024
Golf tournament, ethnic foods, parade, street dance, fireworks and movie at the Lund Theatre.
|Location:
|Viborg
|Map:
|Viborg, SD 57070
|Phone:
|605-326-5103, 334-782-3441
|Email:
|paulch@iw.net
|Website:
|http://danishdays.org
All Dates:
