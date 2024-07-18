Share |

Danish Days - Viborg

Jul 18, 2024 - Jul 21, 2024

Golf tournament, ethnic foods, parade, street dance, fireworks and movie at the Lund Theatre.


Location:   Viborg
Map:   Viborg, SD 57070
Phone:   605-326-5103, 334-782-3441
Email:   paulch@iw.net
Website:   http://danishdays.org

