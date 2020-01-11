Daphnis et Chloe - Sioux Falls
Jan 11, 2020
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and the Sioux Falls Lion Dance Team perform.
|Location:
|Washington Pavillion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
Jan 11, 2020
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and the Sioux Falls Lion Dance Team perform.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.