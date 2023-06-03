Darin Durfee Memorial Golf Tournament - Frankfort
Jun 3, 2023 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Variety of prizes awarded for various feats. Mulligans apply. Check tourism-redfield-sd.com for additional information including fees.
Fee: $Call for fees
|Location:
|Fisher Grove State Park
|Map:
|17290 Fisher's Lane, Frankfort, SD 57440
|Phone:
|605-472-1336
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Jun 3, 2023 9:00 am - 6:00 pm Tee off 10 am.
