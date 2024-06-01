Share |

Darin Durfee Memorial Golf Tournament - Frankfort

Jun 1, 2024

Variety of prizes awarded for various feats. Mulligans apply. Check tourism-redfield-sd.com for additional information including fees.

 

Fee: $Call for fees


Location:   Fisher Grove State Park
Map:   17290 Fishers Lane, Frankfort, SD 57440
Phone:   605-472-1336
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

