David K. Whitlock Art Exhibit - Lead

Aug 16, 2025 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be hosting an artist reception for its latest exhibit featuring the creativity of local artist David K. Whitlock. The works exhibited, include early work, his graphic design and illustration and sixty plus years of fine art and prints. His art when seen as a body of work, would appear to be the artistry of a dozen uniquely different artists. The reception will be held on Saturday, August 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Lead Deadwood Arts Center (309 W. Main, Lead) with light refreshments served. The exhibit will run from August 16 to August 29 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. M-F. For more information, please call 605-584-1461.