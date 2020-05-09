Davis Flea Market & Festival

Jun 13, 2020 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mark your calendars for a FREE event on second Saturday of each month to be in Davis from 8 am until 4 pm! Antiques, homemade and home baked goods, decor, furniture, shopping, entertainment – you name and it you just might find it here at The Davis Flea Market! Decor, antiques, primitives, restorables, upcycled, repurposed, home baked breads & pies and things we haven't even thought of yet in one day of shopping with LOCAL VENDORS!

Marge's Antiques is open for everyone to shop in near the park. Hot lunch can be purchased at the American Legion, and "husband sitting" is always available at the Davis Bar and in the seating area of The General Store. The list of vendors is available on the Solace Farm General Store facebook page and a few spaces may be available still for upcoming months if you are interested in selling – but contact us quickly because it's getting full quick!