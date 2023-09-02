Share |

Davis Flea Market & Festival

Sep 23, 2023

Antiques, homemade goods, decor, furniture and shopping. Open every Saturday in September and October.


Location:   Highway 18
Map:   106 W Hwy 18, Davis, SD 57021
Phone:   605-940-0069
Email:   solacefarm@aol.com
Website:   http://www.solacefarm.net

All Dates:
Sep 2, 2023
Sep 9, 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Sep 23, 2023
Sep 30, 2023
Oct 7, 2023
Oct 14, 2023
Oct 21, 2023
Oct 28, 2023

