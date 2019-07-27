Day of the American Cowboy-Spearfish
Jul 27, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come join us for our annual Day of the American Cowboy!
Featuring: Joe Spiller author of "What Wind Did You Ride On" & Magician/Musician Cody Landstrom
Tickets $10
Lunch Donation $5
Fee: $10- all day $5 lunch donation
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr., Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
Jul 27, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
All day event
