Day of the American Cowboy-Spearfish

Jul 27, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Come join us for our annual Day of the American Cowboy!
Featuring: Joe Spiller author of "What Wind Did You Ride On" & Magician/Musician Cody Landstrom
Tickets $10
Lunch Donation $5

 

Fee: $10- all day $5 lunch donation


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com

All Dates:
All day event

