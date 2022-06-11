Share |

De Smet Old Settler's Day

Jun 11, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022

It's back! De Smet Old Settler's Day is Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Saturday 

Noon – Parade, all entrants welcome

o   Main Street Activities & Kids Inflatables All Day, Sponsored by City of De Smet 

o   ‘Show & Shine’ Car Display, entrants welcome

o   Street Dance, Sponsored by De Smet Fire Dept

Sunday

o   Pancake Breakfast, Legion Hall

o   The Browns Patriotic Show, 3 PM, De Smet Event Center


Location:   Various locations
Map:   108 Calumet Avenue De Smet, SD 57231
Phone:   (605) 854-9011
Website:   https://desmetsd.com/calendar

South Dakota's longest running celebration!

