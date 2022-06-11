De Smet Old Settler's Day
Jun 11, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
It's back! De Smet Old Settler's Day is Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Saturday
Noon – Parade, all entrants welcome
o Main Street Activities & Kids Inflatables All Day, Sponsored by City of De Smet
o ‘Show & Shine’ Car Display, entrants welcome
Sunday
o The Browns Patriotic Show, 3 PM, De Smet Event Center
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|108 Calumet Avenue De Smet, SD 57231
|Phone:
|(605) 854-9011
|Website:
|https://desmetsd.com/calendar
All Dates:
South Dakota's longest running celebration!
