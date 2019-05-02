Deadwood, City of Ghosts-Deadwood
May 2, 2019 - May 5, 2019
Paranormal investigations of the Fairmont Hotel, the original Saloon No. 10, the Adams House and the Bullock Hotel, plus bus tours and history.
|Location:
|Historic Bullock Hotel
|Map:
|633 Main St, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|231-459-8488
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/2291098577790257/
All Dates:
Paranormal investigation.
