Share |

Deadwood, City of Ghosts-Deadwood

May 2, 2019 - May 5, 2019

Paranormal investigations of the Fairmont Hotel, the original Saloon No. 10, the Adams House and the Bullock Hotel, plus bus tours and history.


Location:   Historic Bullock Hotel
Map:   633 Main St, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   231-459-8488
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/2291098577790257/

All Dates:
May 2, 2019 - May 5, 2019

Paranormal investigation.

Historic Bullock Hotel
Historic Bullock Hotel 57732 633 Main St, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732

Search All Events By Day

May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable