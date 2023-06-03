Share |

Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon

Jun 3, 2023 - Jun 4, 2023

The Marathon is a point to point course, beginning in the old mining town of Rochford; home of the MoonShine Gulch Saloon, the Mall of America, and the University of Rochford. After a quick run through town, you find yourself on the George Mickelson Trail and on your way to Deadwood. The Half Marathon starts on the trail, 13.1 miles from Rochford. The Finish Line for both events is the Deadwood Trailhead.

 The marathon will be open for 7 hours, making it walker-friendly. No pets or strollers allowed on the course. 


Location:   Rochford
Map:   Rochford South Dakota 57745
Phone:   605-390-6137
Website:   https://www.deadwoodmickelsontrailmarathon.com/

