Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon - Deadwood

Jun 1, 2024 - Jun 2, 2024

Marathon, half marathon, 5-person marathon relay, 5K and kids’ 1K. 


Location:   Mickelson Trail
Map:   Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-390-6137
Website:   http://www.deadwoodmickelsontrailmarathon.com

Mickelson Trail
Mickelson Trail 57732 Deadwood, SD 57732

