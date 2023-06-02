Share |

Deadwood Moto All-In Freestyle

Jun 2, 2023 - Jun 3, 2023

Head to Deadwood on June 2nd for a freestyle motocross show! Top riders from around the world will be gather to put on one of the biggest shows in the Midwest! From backflips, Supermans and even a snowmobile going upside downs, rest assured the Deadwood Moto Freestyle will leave you amazed.

June 3rd will feature an Arenacross race. $10,000 will be on the line for battling racers!


Location:   Days of 76' Event Complex
Map:   501 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   (605) 578-1876
Website:   https://deadwoodmoto.com/

All Dates:
Jun 2, 2023 - Jun 3, 2023

Head to Deadwood on June 2nd for a freestyle motocross show! Top riders from around the world will be gather to put on one of the biggest shows in the Midwest! From backflips, Supermans and even a snowmobile going upside downs, rest assured the Deadwood Moto Freestyle will leave you amazed. June 3rd will feature an Arenacross race. $10,000 will be on the line for battling racers!
Days of 76' Event Complex
Days of 76' Event Complex 57732 501 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable