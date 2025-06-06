Deadwood Professional Bull Riders - Deadwood

Jun 6, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025

The Deadwood PBR offers the same elite bulls and bull riders you see on your television every weekend.

When you think of bull riding many things come to mind but picture this, a 2,000 pound bovine being conquered by a man with no fear. This is part of the tradition of Bull Riding! The cowboys that carry on this tradition are known as the gladiators of the arena, the bull riders of the PBR, and they’re coming to Historic Deadwood South Dakota, June 6th & 7th. Bull riding is one of the most extreme sports known to man and the best of the best belong to the Professional Bull Riders.