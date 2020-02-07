Dearly Beloved (play) - Spearfish
Feb 7, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020
Community theater performance.
|Location:
|Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
|Map:
|612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/
All Dates:
Feb 7, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020
Feb 14, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020
Community theater performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.