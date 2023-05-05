Death by Design - A Mystery in the Studio Theater
May 12, 2023 - May 14, 2023
Join the Black Hills Community Theatre with a performance of Death by Design - A Mystery in the Studio Theater by Bob Urbinati. Death by Design is a murder mystery that will keep you guessing and laughing!
The performance is directed by Meredith Meersman. Assistant directed by Gregory Calhoun.
Tickets are on sale March 24th.
|Location:
|Black Hills Community Theatre
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
All Dates:
May 5, 2023 - May 7, 2023
May 12, 2023 - May 14, 2023
May 19, 2023 - May 21, 2023
