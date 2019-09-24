Decorative Clay Mask - Brookings
Sep 24, 2019 - Nov 14, 2019
Create a decorative clay mask to hang on the wall from clay.
This class meets twice.
October 24th
November 14th
Time: 6:30-8:30
This class is open to middle school through adult.
Instructor: Linda Hoffelt
Fee: $25
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
