Decorative Clay Mask - Brookings

Sep 24, 2019 - Nov 14, 2019

Create a decorative clay mask to hang on the wall from clay.

This class meets twice.

October 24th

November 14th

Time: 6:30-8:30

This class is open to middle school through adult.

Instructor: Linda Hoffelt

 

Fee: $25


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

