Share |

Decorative Clay Mask - Brookings

Nov 14, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Create a decorative clay mask to hang on the wall. This class meets twice: October 24 and November 14. Open to middle school through adult. 

Instructor: Linda Hoffelt

Fee: $25


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org

All Dates:
Sep 24, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nov 14, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Create a decorative clay mask to hang on the wall.

57006 524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006

Search All Events By Day

September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable