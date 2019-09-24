Decorative Clay Mask - Brookings
Nov 14, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Create a decorative clay mask to hang on the wall. This class meets twice: October 24 and November 14. Open to middle school through adult.
Instructor: Linda Hoffelt
Fee: $25
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org
All Dates:
Sep 24, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nov 14, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
