Decorative Stones (class) - Brookings

Jan 23, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Come and learn a variety of techniques to decorate stones.

This class is free to members of the Brookings Arts Council and $15 for non-members.

Instructor: Linda Hoffelt and Karen Kinder

 


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/class-registration/decorative-stone-non-members

All Dates:
