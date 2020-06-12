Share |

Denny Palmer Memorial Walleye Classic - Mobridge

Jun 12, 2020 - Jun 13, 2020

For beginner and experienced anglers.


Location:   Indian Creek Recreation Area
Map:   12905 288th Ave, Glenham, SD 57631
Phone:   605-845-2387
Website:   http://mobridge.org/calendar.php

Jun 12, 2020 - Jun 13, 2020

Fishing tournament.

Indian Creek Recreation Area
Indian Creek Recreation Area 12905 288th Ave, Glenham, SD 57631

