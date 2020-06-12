Denny Palmer Memorial Walleye Classic - Mobridge
Jun 12, 2020 - Jun 13, 2020
For beginner and experienced anglers.
|Location:
|Indian Creek Recreation Area
|Map:
|12905 288th Ave, Glenham, SD 57631
|Phone:
|605-845-2387
|Website:
|http://mobridge.org/calendar.php
All Dates:
Jun 12, 2020 - Jun 13, 2020
Fishing tournament.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.