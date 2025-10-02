Destination NEXT Tourism Workshop - Brookings
Oct 2, 2025 8:30 am - 12:30 pm
Join us on October 2 from 8:30am to 12:30pm for the Destination NEXT Tourism Workshop at McCrory Gardens. Explore community insights and strategies to help shape Brookings as a premier destination.
|Location:
|McCrory Gardens
|Map:
|631 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6707
|Email:
|lisa.marotz@sdstate.edu
|Website:
|http://sdstate.edu/mccrory-gardens
All Dates:
Oct 2, 2025 8:30 am - 12:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.