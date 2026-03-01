"Dial Tone: Trouble with the Connection..." an immersive art installation - Vermillion

Mar 30, 2026 - Apr 2, 2026

Vermillion, S.D.— Do you long for the days before the smart phone?!!! Are you concerned about the disconnect and isolation you may be experiencing due to today’s technology?!!! Andrew Hembd, student at The University of South Dakota, will present a Master of Fine Arts exhibition, “Dial Tone: There’s Something Wrong with The Connection,” at the John A. Day Gallery on the campus of the University of South Dakota, March 30th- April 3rd. The opening reception is April 2nd from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hembd’s work explores and critiques the impact of consumerism, technology, social media, and nostalgia of the 1980s and ’90s through an immersive, multi-room experience. It is about the growing disconnect in a society where digital interactions increasingly replace physical and emotional ones. Through a mix of media with painting, printmaking, sculpture, video, and found objects this exhibit creates an emotional and psychological journey. It is displayed using humor and familiar imagery talking about relevant issues we are facing in today’s world. Hembd plans on continuing to exhibit this installation throughout the U.S. and applying for residencies, gallery work, and University teaching positions.

Fee: $Free