Dinner and a Movie: Office Space
May 11, 2023 6:30 pm
"Office Space" presented by the Goss Opera House.
Three company workers who hate their jobs decide to rebel against their greedy boss.
Floor tickets that include food will end on Tuesday, May 9th at 6:30 pm
|Location:
|Goss Opera House
|Map:
|100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|(605) 753-0200
|Website:
|https://www.thegossoperahouse.com/
All Dates:
