Share |

Dinner and a Movie: The Big Lebowski

Jan 19, 2023

Dinner and a movie


Location:   Goss Opera House
Map:   100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD 57201

All Dates:
Jan 19, 2023

Dinner and a movie
Goss Opera House
Goss Opera House 57201 100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD 57201

Search All Events By Day

January (2023)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable